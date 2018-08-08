Kourtney Kardashian doesn't seem too bothered by her recent breakup.

After news broke that she and her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, had split, the mother of three hit the town with her sister, Kim Kardashian West. The siblings spent Tuesday together and were featured in each other’s Instagram Stories and Snapchat videos.

In one clip, Kim is holding up a giant golden phone and goofing off and posing for the camera as Kourtney grins in the background. The two also went to a local store that was showcasing giant cardboard cutouts of them from their Calvin Klein campaign.

Despite a recent feud with her siblings, Kourtney got some support from both Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who took to social media to diss Younes after he was photographed on the beach with another woman.

“Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,’” Kim commented on a post. Khloe added, “Alexa play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

Kourtney, 39, and Younes, 25, started dating in 2016, but "recently broke up after [they] decided it wasn't workout out," ET's source said. According to the source, Kourtney was the one to initiate the split.

Prior to their recent outing, Kim and Kourtney didn't seem to be in the best place in the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The episode centered around a giant fight between the two over the schedule of the family’s annual Christmas card photo shoot.

The feuding didn’t stop once the cameras stopped rolling! When the episode aired on Sunday, the sisters again got into it on Twitter. “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother. #KUWTK,” Kourtney tweeted.

“And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!” Kim replied.

Even Khloe got into it, adding, “Wait are you for real @kourtneykardash??? Do we want to get into why all of us were frustrated with you? You want to do this on twitter? #KUWTK.”

