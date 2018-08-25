Kourtney Kardashian's hard work in the gym has clearly paid off.

The mother of three's toned bod was on full display as she hit the beach with friends in San José del Cabo, Mexico, on Friday.

Kardashian couldn't have looked more fit as she ran alongside the shore in a bright yellow bikini. At one point, she was about to take a dip in the ocean, but a lifeguard quickly approached her to tell her the waters were too rough for a swim.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been enjoying a little getaway with friends -- including Amanda Lee, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard and makeup artist Hrush Achemyan -- following her breakup with boyfriend Younes Bendjima earlier this month.

Kardashian hasn't been shy about showing off exactly what her ex has been missing on her trip. On Saturday, she posted a series of pics to Instagram of herself in a purple metallic one-piece. "Sometimes I take all the shine," she captioned one shot, before striking a sexy pose along a rock wall.

sometimes i take all the shine A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 24, 2018 at 10:35pm PDT

¿hablas español? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 25, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Also in Mexico is Kardashian's other ex, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. The model just turned 20, and has been posting a storm of bikini pics from her birthday trip.

Kardashian, 39, started dating Bendjima, 25, in 2016, but the two "recently broke up after [they] decided it wasn't going to work out," a source told ET. According to the source, Kardashian was the one to initiate the split.

"Near the end of the relationship, the two weren't getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part," the source added. "Younes is young, and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives."

