Sofia Richie is taking New York Fashion Week by storm!

The 20-year-model spent Monday and Tuesday attending four fashion shows and having a night on the town. With a total of five outfits over two days, it's clear Richie isn't letting her boyfriend, Scott Disick's, drama affect her solo adventures.

She started the week at Carolina Herrera's show, where she opted for a red pantsuit, which she paired with a sheer, plunging, blue top. Hailey Baldwin also attended the event, though she wore a bubblegum-pink pantsuit in place of Richie's red one.

From there, Richie dashed off to watch the Zimmermann show from the front row. She looked beyond stylish as she kept with her plunging neck theme with a ruffled top and snakeskin shorts. Camila Mendes and Olivia Palermo were also at the event.

Sanne Vloet, Camila Mendes, Sofia Richie, Jessica Gomes, Karolína Kurková, Olivia Palermo and Jessica Hart attend the Zimmermann front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 10, 2018 in New York City.

For her last show of the day, Richie attended the 3.1 Phillip Lim event, where she sat in the coveted front row. Donning a rust-colored, short sleeve, turtleneck tucked into baggy, red cargo pants, Richie looked effortlessly cool.

Following her busy day, Richie changed into a sparkly, plunging, red Balmain mini dress to attend the Wilhelmina party at the Public Hotel. With her hair in a slicked-back ponytail, understated jewelry and simple black heels, Richie let her dress -- and legs! -- steal the show.

After some beauty sleep, Richie was spotted in the front row at the Oscar de la Renta event on Tuesday. In an all-white, jacket-and-shorts ensemble, Richie was glowing as she sat by Nicki Minaj, Amber Heard, Kate Beckinsale, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dianna Agron and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Carol Maraj, Nicki Minaj, Sofia Richie, Amber Heard, Kate Beckinsale, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dianna Agron and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the Oscar De La Renta front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 11, 2018 in New York City.

Richie's appearances come just days after 35-year-old Disick got into a blowout fight with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, after he introduced Richie to their three children on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During the episode, Disick explained his side of the story to Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner.

“We all agreed to wait until after the New Year, so last night the kids were there and of course they met my girlfriend," he said. "I told Kourtney and she just goes, ‘You’re a f**king joke. You’re disgusting.’”

The former couple seemed to reconcile after Disick apologized to Kardashian, 39.

“I did see his side a bit,” Kardashian said. “Because I said, ‘I feel like you’re doing things selfishly.’ And he said, ‘I’m doing things for myself, but also because it makes me happy and I’m putting that onto the kids. I don’t want to lie to them and I don’t want them to think that I’m not being truthful about certain things.”

Also on Sunday, Richie spoke to The Sydney Morning Herald about her "very lovey-dovey" relationship with Disick.

"Everything is so false,” she said of all the criticism Disick gets, largely in part to their 15-year age difference. “I don’t read it because I just get really angry... It's hard to fully avoid it, but I get a good laugh too.”

