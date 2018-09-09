Sofia Richie is doing her best to ignore all the ridicule that her longtime boyfriend Scott Disick receives for dating her.



"Everything is so false,” the 20-year-old model tells The Sydney Morning Herald in a new interview when asked about the 15-year age difference between them and all the flak he gets. “I don’t read it because I just get really angry.”



Richie also admits that while it’s impossible to side step all the contempt 35-year-old Disick must contend with, sometimes, she’s able to enjoy it.



“It’s hard to fully avoid it, but I get a good laugh too,” she adds.



During the chat, Richie also discussed her relationship with her boyfriend, stating that it all began with friendship, which has sustained their romance.



“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” she tells the Australian newspaper. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy… We are very happy, very lovey dovey."



As for her career, Richie notes that while she enjoys walking on runways, she has her sights on someday being the mastermind behind a collection.She even mentioned that there’s some plans for her to collaborate with her older sister Nicole Richie.



"I love modeling but my goal is to be a designer," she shares. "That's why it has been so great to work with [Australian brand] Windsor Smith too. I've loved being around them, seeing what they do and they do it so well. Plus I love the shoes."



In the interview, Richie also discusses her desire to somehow make a name for herself after growing up with a legendary musician for a father – Lionel Richie.



"I don't want people to think I am trying to burn down my dad's hard work,” she clarifies. “I have to try and find my own way ... But I can also never get away from the fact my dad is Lionel Richie either."



So, would she ever consider trying her hand at singing too?



"It's a lot of pressure, my dad is a really respected soul singer and I feel like that is a lot of responsibility,” she says. “To take it on, I'd have to do it 100 per cent and I'm not ready to do that.”



