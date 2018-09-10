Style

Rainy Weather Doesn't Stop Hailey Baldwin From Rocking a Pink Power Suit

By Amy Lee‍
What rain? 

Although New York City is facing a wet forecast during NYFW, Hailey Baldwin isn't going to let a little drizzle (OK, maybe it's more than that) stop her from serving a fashion-forward look. 

The model rocked a pink power suit of matching tux jacket and trousers on Monday as she arrived at the Carolina Herrera spring/summer 2019 show (under an umbrella held for her, of course). Baldwin finished off the polished look with a sleek high ponytail, black pointed-toe shoes and glowy, highlighted cheeks. 

The blonde was seen sans fiancé Justin Bieber, whom she attended John Elliott's show with on the first day of fashion week. 

The 21-year-old It girl sat front row next to fellow model Lily Aldridge, who walked in a fitted red dress at Brandon Maxwell's show five-months pregnant

Sofia Richie was spotted outside the venue in a pantsuit as well. Hers was a hot pink design worn with a sheer blue choker top and a feather-embellished sphere bag. The 20-year-old model recently responded to all the public criticism boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, often receives. 

Martha Stewart was all smiles in a printed coat, white bow blouse, dark purple pants and brown leather mules. She was last seen at the Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary show, which was a star-studded affair with A-listers like Kanye West, Blake Lively and Jessica Chastain in attendance. 

Nicky Hilton also didn't let the weather rain on her parade as the socialite beamed in a bright yellow eyelet dress. 

Get the scoop on Baldwin's and Bieber's relationship: 

