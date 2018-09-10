Lily Aldridge proudly put her growing baby bump on display while walking in Brandon Maxwell’s New York Fashion Week show over the weekend.

The 32-year-old model, who is married to Kings of Leon musician Caleb Followill, is five months pregnant with her second child, and shined on the runway, donning a bright red backless halter dress that showed off her precious baby bump.

“So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant!” Aldridge wrote on Instagram. “I’ve walked a few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion.”

Aldridge shared a series of photos with some of the other models in the show, including Gigi and Bella Hadid. In one pic, Gigi looks like she’s blowing Aldridge a kiss and in another Bella is rubbing her belly.

"And love to all the amazing powerful girls casted in the show by @johndavidpfeiffer It was so much fun being backstage with all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me,” Aldridge added. "Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell.”

Bella, 21, also shared a photo of herself posing with her 23-year-old sister, Aldridge and fellow model Cindy Bruna backstage at the show, writing, “This is what it’s all aboooout!!!!! I love my girls and We LOVE you @brandonmaxwell.”

For the show, Gigi wowed in a fuchsia gown while Bella went for a shiny strapless sea foam green number.

The next day, Aldridge attended the #BoF500 gala dinner in a black gown with sheer panel cutouts, cradling her bump on the carpet.

