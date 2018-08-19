Lily Aldridge is expecting her second child with her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill!

The announcement was made on the 32-year-old model's Instagram account on Sunday. Sporting a bikini featuring an elaborate design, Aldridge happily showcases her small bump while standing on a beach. “SURPRISE,” she captioned the exciting moment.

Aldridge and her rocker hubby are already the proud parents of a 6-year-old daughter, Dixie Pearl Followill.

Although the stunning supermodel tends to stay out of the public eye these days, she made a rare exception back in the fall of 2016 when she stepped out with her pal Taylor Swift after her romance with actor Tom Hiddleston came to a screeching halt.

Swift and Aldridge were spotted enjoying a night out together in New York City as speculation surrounding her and the actor's split reached a fever pitch. Clearly Aldridge isn't only a loving mother, she's also a shoulder to cry on, should the occasion arise.

