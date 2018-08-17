Troian Bellisario is getting ready to become a mom!

The 32-year-old former Pretty Little Liars star stepped out for the first time since news of her pregnancy with husband Patrick J. Adams broke earlier this month.

Wearing a gray tank, black shorts and a blue sports bra, the actress' baby bump was on full display while out on a walk with her two dogs in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. Also sporting a baseball cap, sunglasses and sneakers, Bellisario kept it casual for her afternoon stroll.

In July, ET spoke with Adams, 36, at the Broken Star premiere, where he revealed that he and Bellisario had discussed starting a family together.

"We talk about it all the time, obviously, and when the time is right, the time will be right," Adams said. "You know, we're not going anywhere. Very much in love and excited for everything that comes next."

The former Suitsstar and his wife tied the knot back in 2016. Earlier this year, they attended the the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

