Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario is expecting her first child with her husband, Suits star Patrick J. Adams, according to multiple reports.

In July, ET spoke with Adams at the Broken Star premiere, where he said he and Bellisario had definitely discussed starting a family together.

"We talk about it all the time, obviously, and when the time is right, the time will be right," Adams said when asked about having children. "You know, we're not going anywhere. Very much in love and excited for everything that comes next."

The two actors got engaged in February 2014 and tied the knot during a gorgeous summer camp-themed ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in December 2016. Bellisario's last public outing with Adams was when the two attended his Suits co-star Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May.

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories at the time to share her relief that she was able to kick off her heels following the ceremony, thanks to guests being offered slippers!

“How amazing is this, because these shoes have come off,” Bellisario said while clutching her heels. “They have slippers for us, slippers. I’m so ready.”

She later gushed about how “off the charts” Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials were.

“Weddings are a joyous occasion. But today was just off the charts amazing,” she captioned a photo of her with Adams on Instagram. “Congratulations Meghan and Harry. I am so grateful I got to witness your love today. There are many happy years to come.”

“Also. Thank you so much @annabelleharron & @temperleylondon for making me feel so beautiful on such a momentous occasion,” she added. “And last but definitely not least... thank you @halfadams for being your devastatingly handsome self and letting me come along for the ride.”

Adams, 36, also shared a selfie of the pair outside Windsor Castle, adding the caption, “Freeloaders. #royalwedding.”

Congrats to the couple on their baby news!

