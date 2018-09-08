Maybe Kanye West will be the one to bring America together?

The 41-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Friday night to share a photo of his "great seat" at a Ralph Lauren New York Fashion Week event -- right across from Hillary Clinton.

Also seated at the table was Oprah Winfrey, who appeared to be giving a speech when West snapped the pic. His proximity to Clinton, however, is interesting, given his ongoing support of her former political rival, President Donald Trump. West notably met with Trump at Trump tower in December 2016, where the rapper said they discussed "multicultural issues."

I got a great seat pic.twitter.com/2e6o2BBb39 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 8, 2018

West spoke about his support of Trump during his August appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the president recently praised the rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian, during a rally.

On the British podcast, The Dan Wootton Interview, on Friday, West's friend, John Legend, opened up about whether West would run for president himself, and what he likes so much about Trump.

"I think he’s serious,” Legend said. “I don’t know how he’d run. If I were to guess, I think he’d run as an independent, but he’s never told anything about what party he would run from.”

“I think that’s part of why he likes Trump,” Legend theorized. “Because he sees some aspects of himself in Trump. [He] sees that Trump winning makes it feel like he could do it too.”

On the red carpet ahead of Friday night's fashion show at Bethesda Terrace in NYC, however, West was all about fashion, praising Ralph Lauren for creating some of his most iconic fashion pieces.

"My blue-and-yellow rugby [shirt] that I wore during The College Dropout [is my favorite Ralph Lauren piece]... "It's in my storage. I have a warehouse of clothes," he told ET, before taking a look at the ensemble he was currently wearing. "Maybe my favorite piece is this right here."

See more on West in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

See All the A-List Celebs at the Ralph Lauren NYFW Show -- Blake Lively, Kanye West and More!

John Legend Says Kanye West ‘Sees Some Aspects of Himself’ in Donald Trump, Would Run for President

Childish Gambino Takes Shots At Kanye West, Travis Scott and Nicki Minaj in New Music Video

Related Gallery