President Donald Trump is apparently a big fan of the Wests!

During a fundraising dinner for the Ohio Republican Party in Columbus on Friday, POTUS praised Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, both of whom he has personally met in recent years.

"Now we're doing great and Kanye West liked me and that really lifted my... Kanye West has some real power!" he exclaimed. "He's got a good wife too, in Kim, I'll tell ya. She really is [great]."

Kim paid a visit to the White House earlier this year, where she met with the U.S. leader to discuss prison reform and ask for clemency for inmate Alice Marie Johnson. Ultimately, it was granted to Johnson, a 63-year-old who had been serving life without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

"She did a great thing. She did a great thing," POTUS said, continuing to marvel over Kim during the event. "The person was in jail on a very strange thing. She was there for 22 years and it was based largely on a phone call that they were listening to and she had another 24 years."

"[Alice] was about 62 or 63 and I gave her a pardon," he added. "And she came out of that jail after all of those years and the way she hugged and kissed her family and the way they loved her so much. She had some grandchildren, some sons, some grandchildren that were so beautiful, they were grabbing her and it was just a beautiful thing to see, and she was in there for 22 years and that was through Kim Kardashian, so I think it was terrific."

As for Kim's husband, Kanye's been a longtime fan of Trump, and has been very vocal about it via social media and in interviews with the press. He recently was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he was asked about his ardent support of the 72-year-old politician.

