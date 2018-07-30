Kim Kardashian Was Posing for a Nude Photoshoot When Donald Trump Called About Their Meeting

Kim Kardashian West revealed quite a bit about her meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in May.

While sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recalled how she was amazed by the magnitude of the meeting and specifically the impact of being in the Oval Office.

"I look around and I'm kinda starstruck by the Oval Office," Kardashian recalled. "And the first thing I say in our meeting, I say, 'Holy s**t! We're in the f**king Oval Office."

The 37-year-old mother of three met with Trump to ask the president to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old inmate who has been serving life without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

Less than a week later, Trump signed the papers to make the clemency official, and Kardashian was one of the first people to hear the good news, and from the president himself.

"He called me," she recounted. "I was at a Steven Klein photoshoot. And if anyone knows who he is, it's pretty much a nude shoot. So, I'm naked, and my phone rings and I'm all glammed up."

Kim said she rushed around madly to get on a robe and get her phone as the shoot was getting set up.

"So you were naked when Donald Trump called you?" Kimmel asked.

"I put a robe on. I was in a robe," she clarified quickly. "And I was kind of bugging out during the shoot."

Immediately after her call with the president, Kardashian said she dialed up the prison where Johnson has been serving her life sentence to share the exciting news.

"I didn't know that I was the first person telling her," Kardashian recalled. "So I broke the news to her, and [she] was just crying. And I was at this photo shoot, just trying not to cry my makeup off. It was really emotional."

Kardashian told Kimmel she is "very grateful" for Trump for meeting with her and she's "very hopeful that more good things are going to come out of our conversations."

In fact, Kim said that, since getting clemency for Johnson, she gets "a stack of letters every day" from other inmates and the family members of people in jail hoping they could get the reality star's help as well.

The conversation soon turned toward Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, and his outspoken support for Trump in the face of mounting criticism over his divisive political policies and frequent scandals.

Kimmel asked Kardashian if West was still a fan of Trump, and she had a bit of difficulty finding the right words.

"Yeah, I think he really… he really… uh, yeah," Kim said, trying to navigate the terrain of answering a question about her husband's personal opinions.

Kardashian clarified that her husband "doesn't necessarily agree with the policies" of Trump's administration, but rather West appreciates Trump's "personality" and how he "made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him."

