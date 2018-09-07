Katie Holmes Makes a Plain Shirtdress So Chic (and Not Boring)

Leave it to Katie Holmes to take the most simple clothing piece and turn it into the most elegant, chicest thing ever.

The actress arrived at the Tory Burch spring/summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week on Friday sporting a plain, long white shirtdress, and managed to make it look so impactful styled with sharp cap-toe pumps and slicked back hair. The mom of one was pure elegance as she sat front row with fellow style stars.

Oscar winner Julianne Moore rocked a gray pantsuit with a black button-up and white sneakers for a cool polished, sporty vibe.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish has been making the front row rounds, following an appearance at Jeremy Scott on Thursday night. The Night School actress opted for an ornately printed dress unbuttoned to expose a pair of black pants she wore underneath. She accessorized with a matching bag and bronze sandals.

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan provided a pop of color in a tailored pink suit, textured pumps and pale pink chain-strap bag.

Black Panther actress Danai Gurira chose a whimsical, star-print long-sleeve maxi, unexpectedly teamed with silver metallic trainers.

