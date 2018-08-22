'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel Is in Development

Get ready for more Crazy Rich Asians.

Given both the amazing critical and commercial success of the film, which made over $35 million it its five-day opening, plans for a sequel are moving forward at Warner Bros., according to multiple reports. The sequel will be based on the second book of writer Kevin Kwan's trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend, which also includes a third novel, Rich People Problems.

ET has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Jon M. Chu will return for the sequel as well as screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim. ET spoke to Chu at the premiere earlier this month, where he definitely expressed interest in staying on to direct the sequel.

"I'm down, for sure," he told ET. "I won't let anyone else!"

*** Warning, below are a few spoilers.

Crazy Rich Asians actually teases a possible sequel with a mid-credits scene featuring Astrid (Gemma Chan) and Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.) glancing heatedly at one another at the engagement party for Nick (Henry Golding) and Rachel (Constance Wu). The ending of the film sees Astrid walk away from her marriage to Michael (Pierre Png) after learning he was unfaithful, opening the door for China Rich Girlfriend to focus more on Astrid and Charlie's relationship. Charlie and Astrid were once engaged, though her family disapproved of him for being new money, and the rekindling of their relationship plays out over the trilogy.

Although the sequel has not officially been greenlit by Warner Bros., it's hard to imagine the tight cast not returning.

"Girl, I'm free," scene-stealer Awkwafina told ET about a sequel. "Hit me up!"

Awkwafina also talked to ET about the importance of the film, the first major studio movie since 1993’s The Joy Luck Club to feature an all-Asian ensemble.

"This is what I’m realizing about Asian Americans who are seeing the movie. They feel an overwhelming emotion that they don’t understand, but I’ve come to now realize is that that emotion is the privilege of representation," she noted. "Growing up in a country that you love, that you have integrated into, where this is your country and this is your home but you’re not reflected adequately in the media. When you finally get that, it’s such an overwhelming experience and it moves them to tears. That’s what’s really beautiful -- not only about this movie specifically, but the idea of inclusion and the idea of authentic stories, they just need to exist and it’s OK for everyone. They’re not encroaching on other communities, they’re not saying 'it’s only for one,' it’s an inclusive movement.

Watch the video below for more on Awkwafina's incredible rise to fame.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Reveals What Storyline They Want to See in the Sequel (Exclusive)

'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Awkwafina Says She Did the Movie to Make Her Grandma Proud (Exclusive)

'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Shine at Los Angeles Premiere -- See Their Crazy Glamorous Looks

Related Gallery



