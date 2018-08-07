"Every treasure comes with a price."

The cast of Crazy Rich Asians pulled out all the stops at the Los Angeles premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday. Dressed to the nines, the actors from the highly-anticipated romantic comedy strutted down the emerald carpet in the most glamorous ensembles that prove that these stars truly know how to shine.

The film's lead, Constance Wuchanneled Old Hollywood in a silver bedazzled off-the-shoulder Ralph & Russo couture gown that featured fringe detailing on the sleeves. Her co-star and on-screen love interest, Henry Golding, looked suave in a baby blue suit jacket, white button-up shirt, black bow tie and black slacks.

Michelle Yeoh looked stunning in a black tiered dress with purple rhinestones on the hemlines.

Awkwafina turned heads in a silk long-sleeve blush ball gown by Reem Acra, which she paired with a red clutch and David Webb Jewels.

Victoria Loke was a vision in a yellow Preen By Thornton Bregazzi creation with silver strappy heels.

Adding some sparkle and shine to the green carpet was Gemma Chan in a gold-and-silver sequin Oscar de la Renta strapless frock.

Sonoya Mizuno oozed elegance in strapless black dress with ruffles.

Kris Aquino looked regal in a bright yellow creation, while Fiona Xie opted for a fierce black tulle gown.

Meanwhile, Carmen Soo and Jing Lusi went with artsy multi-patterned designs for their red carpet moment.

The Crazy Rich Asian men didn't hold back when it came to their fashion, either. Author Kevin Kwan and Jimmy O. Yang opted for snazzy blazers.

Nico Santos arrived in a subtle blue suit and added a splash of color with a multicolored handkerchief.

Meanwhile, Ronny Chieng kept things classic in an all-black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.

There's no denying that the film's cast has major style. For more on the stars that make up the crazy love story, watch the video below.

Crazy Rich Asians arrives in theaters on August 15.

