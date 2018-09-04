Hailey Baldwin strutted her stuff on the runway at Tommy Hilfiger's TommyNow Icons fall 2018 fashion show in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday.

As one of the brand's ambassadors, the It girl opened the show, sporting head-to-toe red via a bralette, high-waist track pants, boots and matching jacket looped around her hips.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

She then changed into her second look, a preppy, burgundy-and-navy-blue striped shirt mini dress paired with chunky, patent leather boots. Fiancé Justin Bieber was absent at the show.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Baldwin, alongside model friends Joan Smalls, Winnie Harlow and Lucky Blue Smith, walked down the catwalk against the backdrop of the Shanghai Port Terminal's breathtaking cityscape. The style set was spotted hanging out backstage with Hilfiger.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

The see-now-buy-now collection is currently available to shop, which includes the capsule collection designed in collaboration with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. Watch the entire show below.

