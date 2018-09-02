Hailey Baldwin isn’t letting the peanut gallery get her down.



The 21-year-old model recently spoke with the Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine in Australia where she addressed critics who have called her and her fiancé Justin Bieber out for their fast-moving relationship and subsequent wedding engagement.



“I’m beyond excited,” she said of her upcoming wedding. “I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.”



As a rising star in the fashion world, the model also discussed the icons of the industry that she reveres.



“Tommy [Hilfiger] is a huge one for me. I’m not just saying that because I have had the privilege of working with him, but because my style is so deeply influenced by that ’90s era,” she explained. “I think Tommy was such a staple of the ’90s, and he has brought that into his collections — even now. That is why I wanted to be involved in this campaign — I love what he and his brand represent. It’s in line with who I am; I always want to be aligned with brands that make sense for me personally.”



Baldwin also revealed that, although she hasn’t acted much in the past (besides that cameo in Ocean’s 8), she’s definitely open to it if a project excites her.



“If the right thing came along I would totally do it,” she stated. “But it’s not my focus right now.”



Right now, the focus appears to be on her bright future with Bieber. Fans everywhere were shocked when reports started surfacing that the 24-year-old pop star had gotten down on one knee and asked for Baldwin’s hand in marriage while the pair were staying a resort in the Bahamas in early July.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer presented Haldwin with a stunning ring featuring an elongated oval diamond which is estimated to have cost the pop star $250,000 or more. Since, the happy couple have taken every opportunity to showcase their joyous relationship with fans.



Get more news on Bieber in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Gives Off 'Magnum P.I.' Vibes on Dinner Date With Hailey Baldwin -- See the Pics!

Hailey Baldwin Calls Justin Bieber Her ‘Absolute Best Friend’ in Cute New Pic

Justin Bieber, Kesha & More Stars to Support World Humanitarian Day

Related Gallery