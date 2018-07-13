How Justin Bieber Picked the Perfect Engagement Ring for Hailey Baldwin (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber wanted Hailey Baldwin's engagement ring to be perfect.

The 24-year-old "What Do You Mean" crooner and the model surprised fans when they got engaged on Saturday in the Bahamas. When Bieber wanted to propose to Baldwin, 21, the singer's manager, Scooter Braun, knew he had the perfect jeweler for Bieber to get his girlfriend's engagement ring.

“I was very happy that Scooter said I was really going to take care of this ring for Justin,” Jack Solow of Solow & Co. Inc. Diamond Jewelers tells ET. “Justin’s team gave me a heads up that I was the guy that was going to be doing Justin’s ring for Hailey. They were pretty specific about what Justin wanted in the sense of design and metal and left if for me to suggest certain shapes of stones and types of stones."

"I presented the team that then passed it on to Justin. I gave him lots of different choices. Justin was really interactive. ‘No to this. Kind of like this. Can we have it a little bit longer?’ We settled on a beautiful elongated oval.”

Solow explains that Baldwin got the ring of her dreams. “The ring is gorgeous. It is what Hailey wanted," he says. "She wanted a gorgeous band with diamonds and that is what she got, one row of diamonds around the band and a sprinkle of diamonds in the gallery. The ring compliments the center stone.”

Getty Images

While Solow would not comment on how much the sparkler cost, he did share that it was between six and 10 carats. "It was an expensive ring," he adds. "He bought something special for her.”

When Solow sat down with Bieber one-on-one and showed him the details of the ring, he recalls the singer looking into the diamond and making a sweet comment.

“I said, 'What do you see in there?'" Solow shares. "And he goes, 'I think I see Hailey’s face.' I thought that was really cute."

The couple confirmed their engagement on Monday, with Bieber gushing about his fiancee on his Instagram.

"Hailey I'm soooo in love with with everything about you!" he wrote. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly."

Baldwin replied on Twitter, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude."

