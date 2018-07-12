News

Justin Bieber Just Left the Sweetest Comment on Fiancée Hailey Baldwin's Glamour Shot

By Desiree Murphy‍
 Justin Bieber can't get enough of his beautiful fiancée, Hailey Baldwin.

Although he has yet to actually follow her on Instagram, the 24-year-old singer spent some time scrolling through her feed on Wednesday night.

It appears Bieber couldn't help himself from leaving a comment on the 21-year-old model's latest glamour shot, in which she's rocking a sultry smoky eye with her blonde locks styled into big, bombshell waves.

"Dats mine," Bieber gushed of a pic she posted on July 4.

Earlier this week, Baldwin had a little fun of her own on Instagram, slightly poking fun at the scruff her future husband was sporting in the black-and-white pics he posted to confirm their engagement.

Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

When Bieber's close friend, Ryan Good, commented, "Grow the mustache back for the wedding," Baldwin replied, "Don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic."

As ET previously reported, Bieber proposed to Baldwin over the weekend while the two were vacationing in the Bahamas. Before the pop star got down on one knee, he made sure to get approval from Baldwin's father, actor Stephen Baldwin, who gave him his blessing to marry his daughter during a meeting in New York City, a source told ET.

Hear more on the sweet proposal, and how the two went from just friends to forever lovers, in the video below.

