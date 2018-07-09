Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline of How She Went From His Friend to Fiancée

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are making their love forever official.

Over the weekend, fans couldn't contain their excitement when news broke that the "Sorry" singer had proposed while the two were vacationing in the Bahamas. While many were ecstatic that Bieber put a ring on it, others were quick to comment on their seemingly whirlwind romance.

Although Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, have only recently rekindled their romance, the two have actually been friends for several years, and even dated in the past. Now, ET's breaking down exactly how these lovebirds went from friends to forever lovers.

2009: Bieber and Baldwin meet for the first time.

In a video that has recently resurfaced of the two meeting for the very first time, Baldwin's father, Stephen, can be seen chatting up Bieber. After talking for a few minutes, the actor turns back to his daughter to introduce him to the pop star. At the time, Baldwin seemed embarrassed by the interaction, adorably keeping a serious expression on her face as she shook hands with the singer and said, "Nice to meet you." Little did she know that someday he'd be her future husband!

May 2015: Bieber reveals he's looking for a "healthy" relationship.

Following another breakup at the time with his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, the pop star dished to Seventeen about what type of romance he was looking for next in their June/July issue.

"I need healthy relationships with people I can feel safe with," he exclaimed. "People I can say whatever to, and I'm not going to be judged."

"In a girl, I want someone who's confident in herself and honest," he added. "I have to find her very attractive and as someone I can see myself with for the rest of my life."

June 2015: New couple alert?

Rumors of the two being more than just friends began in summer 2015, when Bieber shared a few selfies he snapped with Baldwin shortly after they were spotted jet skiing together in Miami, Florida.

December 2015: Baldwin crashes Bieber's family vacation.

The Tucson, Arizona, native seemed to fit in just fine with Bieber's family when she joined them for a relaxing getaway. Bieber even shared a few pics of Baldwin via social media hanging out with his younger brother, Jaxon.

January 2016: Instagram Official!

Bieber rang in another new year by sharing a series of photos via Instagram featuring Baldwin, confirming their relationship was very much on. In one of the steamy pics, the pop star could be seen wrapping his arm around Baldwin as they shared a passionate kiss.

The post came just a few days after Baldwin shared her own, since-deleted pic of the two getting cozy on New Year's Eve.

February 2016: The lovebirds both drop the "L" word in various interviews.

When asked about his relationship with the model by GQ magazine over two years ago, Bieber referred to Baldwin at the time as "someone I really love," telling the outlet they spend a lot of time together. Later in the interview, he also discussed his potential future with the blonde beauty.

"I don't want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I'm only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don't want to be held down by anything. I already have a lot that I have to commit to. A lot of responsibilities," he said. "I don't want to feel like the girl I love is an added responsibility. I know that in the past I've hurt people and said things that I didn’t mean to make them happy in the moment."

"So now I'm just more so looking at the future, making sure I'm not damaging them," he continued. "What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged. It's really hard to fix wounds like that. It's so hard.… I just don't want to hurt her."

Meanwhile, in an interview with ET that same month, Baldwin gushed over her then-rumored beau, telling us, "He's really funny."

"We have a good time together," she continued. "He's just really sweet. He's a good kid, he has a good heart and I love him."

April 2016: Baldwin seemingly addresses their split.

Though it was kept fairly quiet in the media, the two broke up sometime in early 2016 following the aforementioned interviews.

"I don't want attention out of dating somebody," Baldwin told Marie Claire. "It's hard to date somebody in this industry. You have to have really thick skin and be very strong."

May 2018: Baldwin discusses her ups and downs with Bieber in new interview.

Speaking with the The Times UK, Baldwin revealed that she and Bieber were finally friends again following their breakup.

"Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends," she said at the time. "Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you're 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren't friends. We didn't speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We've moved past that."

"I'd never been through [a high-profile relationship] like that," she added. "But it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He's somebody I really cherish. Now it's a very mature situation. It's good."

June 2018: Back on?

After getting back together with Gomez earlier this year, only to split up (again) just a few months later, fans started speculating that Bieber had rekindled his romance with Baldwin when they were spotted getting flirty in Miami, Florida, as shown in pics and videos captured by an onlooker:

Just a few days after the initial sighting, the two were also seen catching a movie together in Miami, later leaving the Sunshine State on a private jet. They then headed to New York City, where they were seen grabbing coffee, sharing steamy kisses, enjoying romantic dinner dates and packing on the PDA, all within a few short weeks.

"Justin and Hailey have always been into one another. They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away," a source told ET at the time. "They have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together."

July 2018: The pair heat up their romance with even more hot summer dates.

Keeping their love alive in the Big Apple, Bieber and Baldwin turned it up a notch by making out in a garden in Brooklyn, New York, seemingly paying no mind to the nearby paparazzi who captured them mid-lip lock.

A few days later, they enjoyed a healthy lunch date at Hu Kitchen, where they took selfies with fans while enjoying fresh-pressed green juice. "They looked very happy," an eyewitness exclusively told ET. "Their interactions were flirty. They didn't explicitly hold hands or kiss that we saw, but they were definitely flirty."

In recent weeks, they were also spotted holding hands during a romantic Hamptons beach date ahead of the Fourth of July. Who needs fireworks with a spark this strong?

July 7, 2018: Bieber and Baldwin engaged!

A source confirmed to ET that Bieber popped the question at a resort in the Bahamas. "[They] are very excited about their future," the source said. "Justin decided to propose to Hailey in front of a group of people in the Bahamas, but had been planning to ask her for a couple weeks now."

"The ring is gorgeous and Hailey is over the moon with joy," the source added. "The two can't stop telling their friends and family how excited they are for their journey together."

