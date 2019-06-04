Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Debut Their Wedding Bands

Justin and Hailey Bieber have revealed their wedding bands.

The couple tied the knot last September with a simple courthouse wedding in New York City, although they haven't been photographed wearing wedding bands. But in Bieber's recent Instagram pics -- posted roughly one year after he and Hailey rekindled their romance last June -- he prominently shows off his ring on his left hand, a simple gold band.

As for Hailey, she was snapped leaving a workout in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, wearing her wedding band alongside her huge sparkler.

ENT / SplashNews.com

Nearly a year after 25-year-old Justin and 22-year-old Hailey made headlines with their whirlwind engagement, the two appear more in love than ever. The pop star often shares romantic pics of the two on Instagram, and Hailey's also been supporting him as he heads back to the studio to make new music.

In April, Hailey shared a heartfelt note on Instagram to her husband.

"My love 😩😍😍 you are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been," she wrote. "Insanely proud of who you are and who you’re becoming.. I love you more every single day."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber Has a New Nickname for Wife Hailey After Returning to the Studio

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber Release Playful 'I Don't Care' Music Video

Shawn Mendes Weighs in on Who Would Win In a Fight Between Him and Justin Bieber

Related Gallery