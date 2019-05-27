Justin Bieber is back in the studio and he has his wife, Hailey Bieber, by his side.

Both the 25-year-old pop star and the 22-year-old model posted pics to Instagram of their weekend, which included Justin working on some new music to the delight of Beliebers everywhere!

"Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka .." the "Sorry" singer captioned a pic of himself shirtless standing next to his wife.

Hailey also posted photos of herself from the studio session, writing: "Studio wifey."

In addition, Justin shared a photo of him snuggling up to his "wifey," while declaring in the caption: "New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo ❤️."

The couple's famous friends commented on the PDA pic, with Sean Kingston writing: "Felt the love through the pic... so amazing!! She makes u a happier man."

Drew Barrymore also loved the image, commenting: "Cmon 🤪🤪🤪😍😍😍."

Justin's studio session comes after his recent collaboration with Ed Sheeran on the song "I Don't Care." He also teased that he's making a return to YouTube, where he got his big break.

Here's more with the pop star:

