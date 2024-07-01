Hailey Bieber can sympathize with all the other expectant moms out there this summer! The 27-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber is currently pregnant with her first child and has found a cure for the rising temperatures and humidity.

On Sunday, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of her bare legs crossed at the ankles in an ice bath.

"If you're pregnant in this heat… Trust me, feet + legs in the ice bath or cold plunge," she wrote, with a series of chef's kiss hand emojis.

Hailey Bieber shows summer pregnancy hack on Instagram. - Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Throughout her pregnancy, Hailey has kept it real, sharing details on her egg salad-and-pickles pregnancy cravings and her lower back pain.

Hailey Bieber is seen in Tribeca on June 23, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Justin, 30, has been by Hailey's side throughout the pregnancy. Last week, the couple was spotted attending a church service together in Beverly Hills.

The excited dad-to-be has also shared sweet posts on Instagram, including one last month of him kissing his wife with a hand on her bare baby bump.

In May, Hailey and Justin shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together. The couple made the big reveal with a sweet video from their vow renewal ceremony held in Hawaii.

Shortly after Hailey and Justin shared the news of their pregnancy, a source told ET that the couple is happy to expand their family.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 22, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

"Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own," the source said at the time. "They're excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other. They're soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides."

