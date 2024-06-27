Justin Bieber and his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, were spotted attending a Churchome service at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The couple, known for their strong faith and close ties to the church, made their entrance in style, with Justin driving his distinctive silver Tesla Cybertruck.

The 30-year-old "Ghost" singer opted for a casual yet stylish ensemble for the evening service, donning a light blue collared shirt paired with baggy, dark-washed jeans. He completed his look with a gray beanie, exuding a relaxed and approachable vibe.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber - BACKGRID

By his side, Hailey, the 27-year-old model and Rhode Beauty founder, radiated elegance and grace. She dressed her growing baby bump in a flowing black mini dress, embodying comfort and chic maternity style.

Justin Bieber - BACKGRID

The Biebers, who have been vocal about their excitement for their upcoming journey into parenthood, appeared content and at peace as they joined the congregation.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber - BACKGRID

Earlier this week, Justin shared a sweet moment with Hailey and her baby bump.

On Tuesday, the "Peaches" singer posted some pics to Instagram, and instead of writing a caption, he let the images do the talking.

The post began with a black-and-white picture of Justin and Hailey on a boat. Justin wears a life vest with his swim trunks as he leans in to kiss Hailey, who shows off her baby bump in a black bikini. Other pics shared include images of the couple's dog, scenes from the golf course, and a shirtless Bieber eating chips.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey -- who tied the knot in 2018 -- were spotted around New York City over the weekend as Hailey put her growing bump on display in a variety of outfits including a black lace jumpsuit, a chic monochromatic brown dress-and-blazer combo, and a cream dress.

In May, Hailey and Justin shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together. The couple made the big reveal with a sweet video from their vow renewal ceremony held in Hawaii.

Since sharing the news, the parents have been taking to social media to share sweet pics. For her part, Hailey has kept fans updated in regard to her egg salad-and-pickles pregnancy cravings and her lower back pain.

In May, shortly after Hailey and Justin shared the news of their pregnancy, a source told ET that the couple is happy to expand their family.

"Hailey and Justin are looking forward to finally having a family of their own," the source said. "They're excited to grow closer, learn together, and share this beautiful experience with each other. They're soaking up this time and appreciating this moment with close friends and family on both sides."

RELATED CONTENT: