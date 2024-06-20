Shop
Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty Launches New Skincare-Infused Pocket Blushes: Shop Our Favorites

Rhode
Rhode
By Erica Radol
Published: 11:03 AM PDT, June 20, 2024

These perfectly pocket-sized colors deliver a natural flush and satin finish. But, do they live up to the hype?

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, Rhode, has been successfully branching into cosmetics since the release of the popular Peptide Lip Tints. Today, the beauty line launched a second makeup product: Pocket Blush.

As the name suggests, Pocket Blush is a pocket-sized, twist-up cream blush in a curated range of six wearable, naturally flushed shades. Like Bieber's low-fuss makeup styles, these grab-and-go sticks are an easy way to add color to your cheeks and lips. The satin-finish blushes have a lightweight texture. Bieber teased a hint of what she was working on back in March in an Instagram post

Shop Rhode Pocket Blush

We scored a few in advance of the launch and can confirm — these are super-pigmented blushes that last all day. They brighten up the face and give a polished look with minimal effort. We like tapping them onto cheeks straight from the stick, then blending with a makeup sponge or fingers. Apply liberally, and the color melts into the skin in a few moments, leaving a natural, glowy flush. The color Toasted Teddy can stand in as your bronzer. If you're looking for an effortless summer style, this is it; add mascara and a Peptide Lip Tint, and you are done.

The shades range from baby pink to bronze terracotta, giving every skin tone and preference an option. They are also chock full of skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid and marula oil. These skincare heroes are said to nourish, plump and hydrate skin, support the skin barrier, and even address the look of fine lines. Get a blush that can do both color and care for skin.

Check out the limited-edition color-coordinated sets with the Peptide Lip Tints, too. Shop the vegan, cruelty-free formulas now and be among the first to get glowing. 

Pocket Blush - Sleepy Girl

Rhode

Sleepy Girl is a soft mauve great for everyday wear. 

Pocket Blush - Toasted Teddy

Rhode

Toasted Teddy is a bronze terracotta that works on nearly any skin tone. The brand claims it doesn’t leave a greasy or sticky feel.

Pocket Blush - Juice Box

Rhode

Juice Box is a bright splash of pink for summer. 

Pocket Blush - Piggy

Rhode

If you prefer a softer hue, this baby pink shade is just right.

Pocket Blush + Peptide Lip Tint, The Coral Duo

Rhode

These hot-for-summer limited-edition pairs of Pocket Blush and Peptide Lip Tints are color-coordinated for a pretty look. This coral shade set includes Spicy Marg and Guava Spritz. They also make lovely gifts. 

The Pocket Blushes Set

Rhode

Dive into the entire line with this set, which includes all six shades of Pocket Blush: Piggy, Juice Box, Spicy Marg, Freckle, Sleepy Girl and Toasted Teddy.

Summer Lip Case

Rhode

While shopping, don't miss out on these limited-edition phone cases that tuck a Lip Peptide wherever you go. They fit iPhone 14 and 15. 

$35-$53

Shop Now

