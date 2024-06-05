News

Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Cream Jumpsuit

By Ashlyn Robinette
Published: 4:44 PM PDT, June 5, 2024

Hailey Bieber is seven months pregnant with her and Justin Bieber's first child.

Hailey Bieber's baby bump is growing and growing.

The 27-year-old Rhode Skin founder showed off her belly in a company post on Instagram on Tuesday. In the photo, she wore a cream jumpsuit, carried a tan Birkin bag and held up her signature Rhode phone case in an unreleased baby pink color.

"itty bitty bits of may 🍓🍑🍎," the post was captioned. "p.s. we've been working hard on some new things for you that are coming very soon 🫶."

The Instagram carousel teased upcoming Rhode products, including new lip peptide shades, pimple patches and cream blushes. Various fruits, such as peaches and apples, were featured.

This isn't the first time Justin Bieber's wife has posted her bump. In recent months, the model has cradled and bared her baby bump on various occasions.

Hailey is now about seven months pregnant. The longtime couple first announced on May 9 that they're expecting their first child with a sweet video showcasing their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii -- where Hailey's baby bump was clearly visible.

We hope that the stylish mama-to-be and her husband of nearly six years continue to share updates on their journey to parenthood.

"Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad," a source told ET in May. "Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

