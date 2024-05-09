Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are reaffirming their love for each other.

The longtime couple announced on Thursday that they're expecting their first child by sharing stunning photos on Instagram. The pics featured Hailey in a white gown with a matching scarf wrapped around her head.

Though one pic appeared to show the Biebers exchanging vows, they didn't confirm that they'd had a ceremony in the post.

That detail was only learned thanks to a Tiffany & Co. press release, which revealed that the couple "wore Tiffany Forever bands to celebrate their vow renewal in Kilauea, Hawaii."

Justin and Hailey tied the knot back in September 2018. Now, nearly six years after exchanging vows for the first time, a rep for the mom-to-be told ET that Hailey is six months pregnant.

"Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told ET in the wake of the news. "They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world."

The source added that Justin and Hailey "are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood."

"They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship," the source said. "Hailey is such a natural caretaker and Justin knows she will be the best mom, and Hailey has always thought that Justin will make an amazing dad. Hailey, Justin, their families and loved ones are so excited for this beautiful blessing."

The duo has been open about wanting kids over the last few years. In 2019, a source told ET that Justin "always wanted to be a young father."

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," ET's source said of Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber, both of whom were 18 when Justin was born. "He's always loved the relationship they have and how it’s more of a friendship."

Then, in February 2022, a source told ET that the couple wants "to have a big family someday."

"They both know what great parents they are going to be together," the source said. "They both feel like part of their reason for being on earth was to be parents. It has been instilled in them since day one and they are looking forward to making that happen."

