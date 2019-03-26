Justin Bieber Has Discussed Having Kids With Wife Hailey, Source Says

Justin and Hailey Bieber could be expanding their family soon.

A source tells ET that the "Never Say Never" singer has "always wanted to be a young father" and that he and his new wife have discussed their plans for children.

"[Justin's] parents were young when they had him," ET's source explains. Both Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber were 18 when Justin was born. "He’s always loved the relationship they have and how it’s more of a friendship," the source says.

While it's unclear if Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, are ready to have kids immediately, ET's source says it's something they've discussed since tying the knot last fall. In a November interview with Vogue Arabia, Hailey said having kids of her own was a "closer reality."

"Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it’s a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state," the source shares. "The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."

The pop star has been open with fans recently about his struggle with depression, but it's clear that his relationship with Hailey remains a big focus.

Justin clapped back at a fan on Instagram on Tuesday, slamming their comment that he married Hailey to "get back at" his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. "I absolutely loved and love Selena and she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] In love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period," he wrote.

He also mentioned fatherhood on Instagram on Monday.

"I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have, as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," Justin said. "Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick-a** album ASAP."

See more in the video below.

