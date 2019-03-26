Justin Bieber Admires Wife Hailey in Sexy Snap From Bed: 'Hi Lover'

Hailey Bieber is soaking up some admiration from her husband!

On Monday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share sexy photos of his wife. In one pic, Hailey is lounging on a bed wearing a crop white tank-top, barely-there panties, and a silver, smiley face necklace as she holds her phone and gazes straight at the camera.

"Hi lover," the 25-year-old pop star captioned the pic.

In a second photo, Hailey's sporting the same outfit and on the same bed, but this time she's looking away from the camera as she tucks a piece of hair behind her ear. Astute fans will notice a bit of Justin in the pic, but he made sure to reassure fans, "That's my toe" as to what body part of his was on full display.

The sweet pics from Justin come just days after Hailey opened up to Cosmopolitan about dealing with some of her 25-year-old husband's more intense fans.

"The problem is kids become possessive over people and feel like if they think they're hurt, they feel hurt for them and they're hurt too, or whatever it is," the 22-year-old model said. "They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed. And that's what gets me, I think, the most frustrated."

"I'm like, 'You actually don't know me. You don't know him. You don't know these people for real,'" she continued. "What's really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening, or what they think should happen, and I'm just like, 'This is just so dumb. It's so dumb.'"

"... I don't know these people, they don't know me, they're not a part of my life or relationship," she added.

As for their relationship, a source recently told ET that Hailey is helping Justin take everything "day by day," shortly after he revealed that he's "been struggling a lot" with depression.

"Justin and Hailey have been enjoying traveling and relaxing and not doing too many things that are stressful for Justin. He’s in a good place right now and that's most important," the source said of the couple, who recently purchased a Beverly Hills home.

"Justin and Hailey really took their time to settle down roots in L.A. because they wanted the perfect home," added the source. "The couple wanted something that was safe, centrally located and had room for their possible expanding family. Both Justin and Hailey wanted something newer and modern and their Beverly Hills home is exactly what they wanted. The couple is looking forward to finally having a home base in L.A."

