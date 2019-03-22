It's not always easy being married to Justin Bieber.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan published on Thursday, Hailey Bieber opened up about the challenges of being married to a man with legions of fans -- and how some of those fans can get too possessive on social media.

"The problem is kids become possessive over people and feel like if they think they're hurt, they feel hurt for them and they're hurt too, or whatever it is. They just think they know these people who are famous because their life is so exposed. And that's what gets me, I think, the most frustrated," Hailey told the outlet.

"I'm like, 'You actually don't know me. You don't know him. You don't know these people for real,'" she continued. "What's really weird to me is they create scenarios in their head of what they think is happening, or what they think should happen, and I'm just like, 'This is just so dumb. It's so dumb.'"

Hailey and Justin secretly married last fall after getting engaged in July. They rekindled their romance just months earlier, so dealing with negative comments from the singer's fans is both new and overwhelming for the model. As she shared on Thursday, however, she's learning how to adapt.

"I've found that I got to a place where I don't read the comments. People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don't want it to get to you, then don't read it and allow it to affect your soul. You still care to a certain extent. You really have to train your brain to be like, 'OK, why do I even care?'" she shared. "I don't know these people, they don't know me, they're not a part of my life or relationship."

Justin, meanwhile, has been focusing on issues of his own, as a source recently revealed to ET that he's been struggling with depression.

"Justin is taking everything day by day," ET's source said. "He's very focused on being happy and healthy and that always comes with recognizing when he needs help or not. Justin and Hailey have been enjoying traveling and relaxing and not doing too many things that are stressful for Justin. He’s in a good place right now and that's most important."

As for the couple's plans for a formal wedding, the source said it's become less of a focus.

"Justin and Hailey still want to have a more formal wedding, but right now that’s not the focus, Justin’s health is," the source shared. "They still talk about everything having to do with the wedding, they just aren’t fully committed to making it more concrete right now."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Buy New Home as They Focus on His Health

Justin and Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Moment During Park Outing -- See the Pic!

Hailey Bieber on How She Decided to Take Justin's Last Name

Related Gallery