Justin Bieber is making his health his priority -- and that includes settling down in a new home in Beverly Hills.

With the help of his wife, Hailey, the 25-year-old pop star is focusing on health and happiness after revealing earlier this month that he's "been struggling a lot" with depression.

"Justin is taking everything day by day," a source tells ET. "He's very focused on being happy and healthy and that always comes with recognizing when he needs help or not. Justin and Hailey have been enjoying traveling and relaxing and not doing too many things that are stressful for Justin. He’s in a good place right now and that's most important."

"Justin and Hailey still want to have a more formal wedding, but right now that’s not the focus, Justin’s health is," the source continues. "They still talk about everything having to do with the wedding, they just aren’t fully committed to making it more concrete right now."

Additionally, after tying the knot last year, Justin and Hailey have now purchased a new home in Beverly Hills, California.

"Justin and Hailey really took their time to settle down roots in L.A. because they wanted the perfect home," the source says. "The couple wanted something that was safe, centrally located and had room for their possible expanding family."

"Both Justin and Hailey wanted something newer and modern and their Beverly Hills home is exactly what they wanted," adds the source. "The couple is looking forward to finally having a home base in L.A."

According to Yolanda's Little Black Book, who was first to report the news, Justin and Hailey closed on a "transitional" style home in the area "on a quiet and unassuming cul-de-sac" for $8,500,000. The blog also reports that there are only five other properties on this street, none of which are owned by celebrities.

ET has reached out to Justin's rep for comment.

Late last month, ET learned that Justin began receiving treatment to ensure his mental well-being.

"Justin is receiving treatment for depression, something he’s struggled with for a while and was recently honest about in his Vogue interview," an additional source said at the time. "Justin never had an authentic childhood due to accelerated fame and struggles with wanting normalcy… He felt he needed an emotional tuneup and with the help of his wife, family and friends, he’s seeking help."

