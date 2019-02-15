Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, were all smiles in New York City on Friday.

Rocking matching black beanies, the lovebirds were spotted out and about in the Big Apple, holding hands just one day after Valentine's Day.

Hailey styled her black leather pants with a long denim jacket, white sneakers and a black zip-down, while Justin kept it casual in a bright orange-and-blue hoodie, black pants and Louis Vuitton slippers.

The two appeared to be in good spirits as they made their way into a joint session with the pop star's therapist, according to an eyewitness.

A source told ET earlier this month that Justin is receiving treatment for depression, something he has struggled with for a while, and recently opened up about in an interview with Vogue.

"Justin never had an authentic childhood due to accelerated fame and struggles with wanting normalcy," the source said. "He felt he needed an emotional tuneup and with the help of his wife, family and friends, he’s seeking help."

An additional source told ET that Hailey recognized her husband needed help and pushed him to seek treatment.

"One of the reasons Hailey knew he needed more help was his sleep patterns," the source said. "He's been sleeping far more than usual, and struggles to get out of bed until very late into the morning or early afternoon."



"It's very hard for Hailey to watch him suffer with the depression," the source continued. "She's been nothing but a good support system for him but she knows she isn't a professional, and steady therapy is exactly what he needs. She loves him dearly and hates to see him in pain. She just wants him to be at his healthiest so she pushed him to get steady help and he hasn't resisted."

