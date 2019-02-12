Justin Bieber 'Receiving Treatment' for Depression

Justin Bieber is seeking help.

“Justin is receiving treatment for depression, something he’s struggled with for a while and was recently honest about in his Vogue interview," a source tells ET. "Justin never had an authentic childhood due to accelerated fame and struggles with wanting normalcy."

"He felt he needed an emotional tuneup and with the help of his wife, family and friends, he’s seeking help,” the source adds.

On Tuesday, Bieber was spotted walking with his pastor, Carl Lentz, by a lake that's near where he's staying. Wearing gray gym shorts, a yellow T-shirt, a gray sweatshirt and a dark baseball cap, Bieber was seen walking onto the frozen lake as Lentz looked on. The "Love Yourself" singer was reportedly seen crying while sitting on the side of the road.

People initially reported that Bieber had sought treatment, noting that his recent struggles have "nothing to do" with his marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

"He is very happy being married to her. It’s just something else that he struggles with mentally,” People's source says. “He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon.”

This reporting follows Bieber and Baldwin's recent interview with Vogue, where the "Sorry" singer opened up about their "very hard" first few months of marriage, as well as his past struggles with depression and drugs.

"I got really depressed on tour,” he told Vogue of his Purpose tour in 2017, of which the last 14 shows were canceled. "I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time."

Bieber said his fame also affected him, especially when people "took more and more control."

"I really started feeling myself too much," he said. "People love me, I’m the s**t -- that’s honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside."

That lack of control led Bieber to abuse drugs, before detoxing in 2014. "Drugs put a screen between me and what I was doing. It got pretty dark,” he said. "I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

Bieber also revealed that he had "a legitimate problem with sex" and was celibate before tying the knot.

"I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed,” he revealed. "My mom always said treat women with respect. For me, that was always in my head while I was doing it, so I could never enjoy it.”

"I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth,” he continued. "Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

As for Baldwin, she's simply proud of all the work her husband has put in to lead a happier and healthier life.

"I grieved very intensely over the whole situation. I just wanted him to be happy and be good and be safe and feel joy,” Baldwin said of her now-husband and longtime friend. "But I’m really proud of him. To do it without a program, and to stick with it without a sober coach or AA or classes -- I think it’s extraordinary. He is, in ways, a walking miracle."

