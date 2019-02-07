Justin Bieber is getting candid about his past issues with sex.

The 24-year-old singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, sat down for a joint interview with Vogue, in which he shares that he had "a legitimate problem with sex.” Justin says that for a period of time he was "super-promiscuous" and not proud of his behavior, which led to using unhealthy methods to cope.

“I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed," he says.

The magazine notes that he had actually been celibate by choice for more than a year when he reconnected with 22-year-old Hailey last June.

“[God] doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Justin explains of his decision. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that."

"I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul," he continues. "And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

Still, he notes that the desire to have sex with Hailey wasn't the primary factor for the two tying the knot last September after a whirlwind engagement.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life," he says. "I was like, Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.”

Last November, Hailey spoke to Vogue Arabia about definitely wanting kids with her husband, though not any time soon.

“I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own," she said. "I would say now that’s a closer reality."

