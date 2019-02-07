Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting candid in a way they have never before.

The couple, who tied the knot at a courthouse in September after a whirlwind romance, are on the March cover of Vogue, where they aren’t afraid to be brutally honest about their marriage, outlining their struggles as they adjust to their new life together.

"The thing is, marriage is very hard,” Baldwin, 22, begins. "That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

Bieber, 24, also talks about his issues with trust, admitting, "It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey. We’ve been working through stuff.”

Trust is an ongoing topic for the couple, who briefly dated three years ago before ending things on a sour note.

“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through. Fizzled would not be the right word — it was more like a very dramatic excommunication,” Baldwin says of the past romance. "There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out."

Annie Leibovitz/ Vogue

They also note that Bieber is more in-tune with his feelings than Baldwin, who considers herself to be a more logical thinker.

“I’m the emotionally stable one. I struggle with finding peace,” Bieber admits. "I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Haley’s very logical and structured, which I need. I’ve always wanted security -- with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

Bieber also reveals that he was celibate when he reconnected with Baldwin and admits that the desire to have sex was a factor in them getting married, but it wasn't the only reason. “When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life," he recalls. "I was like, 'Holy cow, this is what I’ve been looking for.'"

The couple is also working on what it means to have married so young. Bieber claims that Baldwin “wants to be this grownup,” while he thinks they can still “enjoy our adolescence.”

Annie Leibovitz/ Vogue

Baldwin clarifies, "It’s just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship. I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway -- about wanting to fight for something, committing to building with someone.”

Noting that being young is a “scary aspect” of their romance, Baldwin says she took the decision to get married very seriously.

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

"I prayed to feel peace about the decision and that’s where I landed. I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time,” she says. “We’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him."

For more from Bieber and Baldwin, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Wanting Kids With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Pose for 1st Photo Shoot as Husband and Wife

Hailey Baldwin Flashes Massive Engagement Ring on Cover of 'Vogue Mexico'

Related Gallery