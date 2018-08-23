Justin Bieber’s fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, is showcasing that big rock on her finger for the September cover of Vogue Mexico!

In the black-and-white image, the blonde bombshell casually rests her head on her arm while leaning on a counter – displaying her left hand for all the world to see -- while sporting a tweed jacket and wearing her short locks down.

In July, ET spoke with Jack Solow of Solow & Co. Inc. Diamond Jewelers, the man behind the ring, to explain how the stunning piece came together.

“I was very happy that Scooter [Braun, Bieber's manager] said I was really going to take care of this ring for Justin,” he said. “Justin’s team gave me a heads up that I was the guy that was going to be doing Justin’s ring for Hailey. They were pretty specific about what Justin wanted in the sense of design and metal and left it for me to suggest certain shapes of stones and types of stones."

"I presented the team that then passed it on to Justin,” he added. “I gave him lots of different choices. Justin was really interactive. ‘No to this. Kind of like this. Can we have it a little bit longer?’ We settled on a beautiful, elongated oval. The ring is gorgeous. It is what Hailey wanted."

Clearly this wasn’t a hasty decision on the part of the pop star.

Bieber asked for the 21-year-old model’s hand in marriage while they were vacationing together in the Bahamas. The “What Do You Mean?” crooner got down on one knee and proposed in the restaurant of the resort where they were staying, according to TMZ.

ET has since learned that the couple intends to take things slow and enjoy their engagement rather than rushing to the altar.

“The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they’ve been receiving to ‘enjoy the ride,’" a source shared. "[They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever."

