Justin Bieber's Dad Jeremy Welcomes a Baby Girl -- See the Pic!

Jeremy Bieber has welcomed a baby girl!

Justin Bieber's 43-year-old dad took to social media to announce that he welcomed a daughter, Bay, on Thursday with his wife, Chelsey Robelo. The pair initially announced they were expecting just days after tying the knot in February.

The first baby together for the pair, Bay joins four siblings -- Jeremy's children Justin, Jaxon, and Jazmyn, as well as Chelsey's daughter, Allie. In an adorable Instagram post, Jeremy posed holding his newborn daughter, who was wrapped in a pink blanket, while Chelsey smiled from the hospital bed.

"Just welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world. Bay Bieber #babygirl #biebergirl," Jeremy tweeted.

Hours before welcoming his daughter, Jeremy tweeted, "Goin to have a baby."

Ahead of Bay's birth, he also posted a black-and-white snap to Instagram of him tying on a face mask. "Dr. Bieber to delivery," he quipped in the caption.

Justin's new sister arrived during an exciting time for the 24-year-old pop star, who recently popped the question to his girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin. Despite being in a "loving relationship," earlier this week, a source told ET that the pair is in no rush to get married.

“The couple have talked to a lot of people close to them, and are listening to the constant advice they’ve been receiving to ‘enjoy the ride,’" the source said. "[They are] in a loving relationship and are working on the foundation now to maintain the forever."

