Justin Bieber Reveals Why He Was Crying With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber is explaining why he was so visibly upset on Tuesday in New York City.

The 24-year-old singer was snapped shedding tears during a clearly emotional conversation with fiancee Hailey Baldwin, at one point covering his hand with his face as the 21-year-old model put her arm around him, seemingly attempting to comfort him.

On Wednesday night, Bieber addressed the tearful moment. When a paparazzo asked him to reassure fans that he's OK, he responded by holding up a copy of pastor Timothy Keller's book, The Meaning of Marriage: Facing the Complexities of Commitment with the Wisdom of God. The book is about what marriage should be according to the Bible.

"This," Bieber says holding up the book for the cameras. "You got good days and you got bad days. It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."

Bieber was clearly in a better mood on Wednesday, having conversations with his fans and dancing. Earlier in the day, the singer also got a haircut at Cutler salon, with Baldwin by his side.

The pair got engaged last month, and have since been inseparable in NYC, where they've been showing plenty of PDA and going to church together.

In July, a source told ET that Bieber has "never been so happy."

"Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling friends he's never felt more sure about a woman in his life," the source said. "Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey."

"Justin and Hailey get along great, are on the same page about their faith and what they both want out of their future together," the source continued. "It took some time for Justin and Hailey to get back together, but the couple knows it was worth the wait."

