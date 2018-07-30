Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Attend Church Together in NYC

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are a perfect match!

The 24-year-old pop star and his 21-year-old model fiancée stepped out together in New York City on Sunday to attend church at Hillsong.

Without his signature hat, Bieber has noticeably grown out his blonde locks. In fact, he’s just a few short inches away from reaching Baldwin’s shoulder-length bob.

The couple went casual for the outing, with the "No Brainer" singer rocking navy athletic shorts and a white T-shirt, while Baldwin sported a stripped blue top and wide-leg white pants.

The pair have been inseparable since their engagement last month, with a source telling ET, “Justin is in a really good place, and has been telling his friends he’s never felt more sure about a woman in his life. Justin is head over heels in love with Hailey.”

One of the biggest unifying factors in the couple’s lives is their religion.

“Justin and Hailey get along great, are on the same page about their faith and what they both want out of their future together,” the source continued. “It took some time for Justin and Hailey to get back together, but the couple knows it was worth the wait.”

