DJ Khaled Is All for Performing With Justin Bieber at His Wedding (Exclusive)

DJ Khaled is beyond happy about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement!

ET’s Katie Krause caught up with the 42-year-old music producer at the The Four: Battle for Stardom finale red carpet, and he excitedly admitted that he would be down to perform at the 24-year-old pop star’s upcoming wedding.

“You know, that would be a ‘No Brainer,’” Khaled said in reference to his new song, “No Brainer,” with Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, which dropped on Friday.

Speaking directly to camera, Khaled had a message for the groom-to-be. “So, yo Bieber, let’s make it happen!" he mused. "Let’s perform ‘No Brainer’ at your wedding, with you performing in it, you know what I’m saying? That’d be crazy, right?”

Aside from the wedding, Khaled is thrilled that Bieber and Baldwin, 21, have found each other.

“I’m in love too so I know the feeling,” he said in praise of his wife, Nicole Tuck. “I’m so happy for him, because I know what love does, you know? It makes you not only feel good, it makes you just great. Love from any direction; love from your mother, love from your queen, love from your children, love from your fans. Love is just a beautiful thing.”



Khaled continued, “For [Justin] to find somebody he loves, and wants to marry, that’s incredible, that’s beautiful, God bless you. I can’t wait for the wedding, I’m sure it’s going to be incredible.”

The feelings are mutual between Khaled and Bieber! The DJ revealed that when he FaceTime’d the "Sorry" singer about possibly teaming up for “No Brainer" -- following their hit, “I’m the One,” last summer -- Bieber was quick to agree.

“I’m giving him this talk, like, ‘I’m telling you, man, I got this idea, this vision, boom, I want you to hear it,’” Khaled recalled. “He was smiling, he was like, ‘Man, send it, send it right now.’ So, I text it to him and he hit me back immediately and said, ‘Man, this is amazing. Let’s get it done.”

Khaled says it's a “blessing” to work with his friend, noting that Bieber is “somebody I’m getting to know better and better.”



“He's just a good person, you know what I mean?" he added. "You meet people in this world but then you meet some great, good, genuine [people]. He’s just [a] genuine and nice and amazing, beautiful soul. He’s just incredible man."

Further gushing over the pop star, Khaled said, "Justin Bieber, thank you so much for believing in me.”

With a ton of things in the works -- including a new album titled Father of Asahd, in reference to his 1-year-old son, Asahd -- Khaled only has one word to describe his life: grateful.

“I just dropped a new record, ‘No Brainer,’ I’m going on tour with JAY-Z and Beyonce. Man, we the best,” he exclaimed. “We feeling great right now. God is great. I’m grateful. I’m on the biggest show on TV.”

That huge TV show he referenced is Fox's The Four. Khaled serves as a panelist on the reality competition series along with Meghan Trainor and Sean “Diddy” Combs, while Fergie hosts. With the show's finale next week, Khaled had some advice for the remaining contestants.

“When you come out on that stage and you’re on primetime TV, there’s really no excuses for you [not] to be great,” he said. “... I didn’t get that opportunity coming up, you know? I’m not saying they are not working hard, but I’m just saying it was a different time, you know? I didn’t have ET. I didn’t have Instagram. I didn’t have The Four."

Khaled continued, “I had to go city to city, block for block, and get people talking like, ‘Khaled dope, Khaled dope.’ They’re getting the whole world on them. [The] #1 show in the world, the biggest TV show.”

The Four airs on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. on Fox.

Trainor and Khaled recently sent their well wishes to Demi Lovato, following her apparent drug overdose earlier this week. Watch the video below to see what they had to say:

