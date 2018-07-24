Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato was hospitalized on Tuesday for a drug overdose.

The 25-year-old singer was transported to a Los Angeles hospital where she is currently being treated, and law enforcement says that she appears to have suffered from a heroin overdose, TMZ reports.

A source tells ET that she is currently "stable."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET that at 11:22 a.m. PT they responded to a medical need call. Authorities would not confirm that the woman taken to the hospital was Lovato, though ET has confirmed through a source that the female patient is indeed Lovato.

"We transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital,” the spokesperson says.

Meanwhile, TMZ also reports that the singer was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, where paramedics found her unconscious.

ET has reached out to Lovato's rep.

Lovato has been open about her past issues with substance abuse. Last month, she dropped a surprise track called "Sober" about relapsing. She had been sober for six years when rumors started to swirl about her relapse, leading to the surprise release of "Sober," in which she apologizes for letting down herself, her family and her fans.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” she sings on the emotional track. “And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before/ I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

A sources previously told ET that Lovato's relapse occurred at some point in between the North American leg of her tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and her European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.

"Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again," an additional source told ET. "Her song is intense, but that's how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she's not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately."

Lovato last appeared at the California Mid-State Fair on Sunday, alongside friend Iggy Azalea.

Ahead of their performance, Azalea spoke to ET about Lovato's reported relapse, saying that she knew of the singer's recent struggles early on and was terrified that someone would use the news against her. In the end, she said she was proud of Lovato for confronting her problems head-on.

"I was just really proud of her that she was honest, because it's really hard to be honest with yourself," Azalea told ET. "So, to be honest with the whole world, [to share] something that you struggled with very publicly, it's something that is very admirable. I was very proud of her to see her write that song and put it out."

