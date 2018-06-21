Demi Lovato Sings About Relapsing in New Song 'Sober'

Demi Lovato is opening up about her ongoing sobriety journey.

The 25-year-old singer, who has been very vocal about her past struggles with substance abuse and self-harm, released a new song on Thursday. Titled "Sober," Lovato sings about relapsing -- and ET has learned that the Albuquerque, New Mexico, native did relapse. It's unclear if Lovato is sober again after her confirmed relapse. ET has reached out to her reps for comment on the song.

According to a source, the relapse happened at some point in between the North American leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and her European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.

"Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again," an additional source told ET. "Her song is intense, but that's how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she's not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately."

Lovato revealed the new song via Instagram, with a video she captioned, "My truth... #sober out now."

"Call me when it's over 'cause I'm dying inside," she sings. "Wake me when the shakes are gone and the cold sweats disappear. Call me when it's over and my self has reappeared."

"Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore," she continues in the chorus. "And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before. I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

Towards the end of the track, Lovato sings about taking back control, crooning, "I'm sorry that I'm here again. I promise I'll get help. It wasn't my intention, I'm sorry to myself."

Fans have been tremendously supportive, commenting things like, "We are always here for you Queen. We love you," "Love this song and love YOU. No one is perfect," and "This is so brave. It makes me sad but also very, very proud. Love and support you with all my heart."

Back in March, Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety by sharing an inspiring tweet with her fans.

"Just officially turned 6 years sober," she wrote on March 14. "So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible."

Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018

One year earlier, Lovato explained in an interview with ET how she's navigated her road to sobriety.

"What keeps me on this path is there's a drive that I have to stay sober because I know that my life depends on it," she said. "If I would have continued down that road, I don't know if I'd be here today. So it's something that's very important to me."

"I've been able to share my story with other people, and I've had fans that come up to me and tell me, 'Because you got sober, I got sober,'" she added. "It's just been a really beautiful thing."

