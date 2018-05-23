Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Debut 'Fall in Line' Music Video

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato's "Fall in Line" music video is here!

The video debuted on Wednesday, one week after the song was released, and features imagery similar to the women's performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

The video begins with two young girls playing in a field, and flashforwards to a stark contrast, showing Aguilera and Lovato locked up in prison. The ladies, clad in badass leather outfits, eventually fight back and escape the facility, returning to the field they once enjoyed as children.

Both Aguilera and Lovato couldn't have been more excited for the video to drop, as they celebrated its release on Twitter.

In a tweet last week, Aguilera -- whose album, Liberation, is out next month -- praised Lovato's performance on the song.

"I believe our paths were destined to cross and I am so proud to come together from the pasts we’ve overcome; to the strong women we are today! You are truly a GEM, I have immense love and respect for you! You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work! #FallInLine @ddlovato ♥️," she wrote.

"BUCKET LIST ITEM 1 ✔️ @xtina featuring me 🎉😭 #FALLINLINE http://demilovato.co/fallinline," Lovato added. "I hope you love this song as much as I do. It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met."

