Demi Lovato Postpones Concert 45 Minutes Before Due to 'Swollen Vocal Cords'

Demi Lovato canceled her concert at London's O2 arena on Sunday just 45 minutes before she was set to go on, explaining that she had become ill.

In a lengthy statement posted on Twitter, the 25-year-old "Fall In Line" singer said her vocal cords had become so swollen that performing could do lasting damage to her ability to sing and could lead to more cancellations. A source at the show said fans didn't find out until 45 minutes before showtime, devastating many of them, who were crying in the streets as they left.

Lovato apologized to fans on Twitter, saying her condition threatened the rest of her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

"I write this through tears of frustration and sadness that I have to postpone my concert in London at the O2 tonight due to being very, very sick and with swollen vocal chords that were examined by an ENT (dr.)," she wrote. "If I go on tonight and injure my vocal chords anymore I could potentially have to cancel the rest of my tour. I'm so so so sorry to disappoint any of my fans in London that have traveled hours to be here by plane or car, and to all of the fans that got these tickets for their birthday, holiday or any other special occasion. It breaks my heart to let you down."

Lovato also posted an Instagram story video of herself apologizing. Looking run down and speaking in a raspy voice, she apologized again.

"Hey guys, I can't do the show tonight because I have no voice and I always wanted to play the O2 so I'm really upset and I'm really sad to let my fans down because I know that some of you traveled hours and some of you flew to see the show," she said. "But, I really can't go on and I'm really sorry."

The large majority of fans on Twitter were understanding of the decision, sharing that while they were disappointed, her health was far more important than one show.

"Hope you feel better soon Demi my heart literally broke reading this but please rest and take all the time you need to get well again I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 💜💜💜," wrote a fan named Kelsey on Twitter.

hope you feel better soon Demi my heart literally broke reading this but please rest and take all the time you need to get well again I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 💜💜💜 — Kelsey (@demiswarrior222) June 10, 2018

But others were furious that they weren't notified far earlier of the cancellation.

"It’s not that fact you’re sick no one can help that," wrote another fan on Twitter. "We just want to no why only 40 mins before the show is supposed to start& doors open? Seeing everyone crying and gutted in the arena at the doors after wasting all their money to get here as it was such late notice."

It’s not that fact you’re sick no one can help that. We just want to no why only 40 mins before the show is supposed to start& doors open? Seeing everyone crying and gutted in the arena at the doors after wasting all their money to get here as it was such late notice — kia🌹 (@kiarhianna) June 10, 2018

Another fan, named Cassie, had similar disappointment.

"45 minutes before the doors open??" she wrote. "People have done so much to make sure they are there for this evening & you could have let everyone know a lot sooner than 45 minutes before!!!"

45 minutes before the doors open?? People have done so much to make sure they are there for this evening & you could have let everyone know a lot sooner than 45 minutes before!!! — Cassie Owen (@cassiecantora) June 10, 2018

Lovato in her statement asked for understanding and wrote that the show at the O2 would be rescheduled for June 25.

"Just know I feel your frustration and I wouldn't do this unless I absolutely had to," she wrote. "For everyone who bought a ticket to tonight's show, I will see you for the rescheduled date on June 25th after Madrid and Rock in Rio. Thank you for understanding. I love you 💜."

Lovato appears to have some bad luck surrounding this tour. She fractured her foot just weeks before she was to begin the European leg of her tour.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for Lovato -- particularly since she's set to play a show in Birmingham, England, in just two days.

For a look back at a sexy moment from the American leg of her tour, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Star Sightings: Demi Lovato Gets Sporty, Sophia Bush and Gina Rodriguez Hug It Out in LA & More!

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Debut 'Fall in Line' Music Video

Watch Demi Lovato Surprise Fans in Miami, Then Escort Them to Her Show (Exclusive)

Related Gallery