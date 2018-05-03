Demi Lovato Reveals She Fractured Her Foot

Demi Lovato's trip to Bali isn't exactly going as planned.

The 25-year-old actress and former Disney star took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she fractured her foot in an unexpected way.

"Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali," Lovato wrote, adding a raised-hand emoji. While the "Give Your Heart a Break" singer didn't reveal why she's in Bali, she's been busy preparing for the European leg of her Tell Me You Love Me tour, which will kick off on May 24. "Can’t sleep because I’ve been on the other side of the world all week. Help," she tweeted just hours before sharing the news of her foot injury.

Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali. 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 3, 2018

Can’t sleep because I’ve been on the other side of the world all week. Help. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 3, 2018

Lovato made headlines last month after locking lips with Kehlani during the final night of the U.S. leg of the tour in Newark, New Jersey. Kehlani, who opened for Lovato on tour, snuck on stage during her performance and grabbed her from behind before the two shared a steamy onstage kiss.

While Lovato celebrated the improvised performance on Instagram, Kehlani opened up to fans about her sexuality on Twitter.

"Cuz I keep geddin asked… I’m queer,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets. “No bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. Lil poly pansexual papa hello good morning. Does that answer your questions?”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kehlani Addresses Her Sexuality Following On-Stage Kiss With Demi Lovato

Watch Demi Lovato Surprise Fans in Miami, Then Escort Them to Her Show (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato Posts Videos of ‘Stretch Marks’ and ‘Cellulite’ With Touching Self-Love Message