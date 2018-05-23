Star Sightings: Demi Lovato Gets Sporty, Sophia Bush and Gina Rodriguez Hug It Out in LA & More!

Work it and workout!



Demi Lovato showed off her sporty side at The Village at Westfield Topanga in Woodland Hills, California, on May 18, where she met many of her excited fans -- some of whom waited to see her since 11 p.m. the night before! -- while proudly displaying her new Fabletics capsule collection at the athleisurewear brand's store.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Fabletics

Nearby in Los Angeles, Gina Rodriguez and Sophia Bush hugged it out at CÎROC’s Empowered Brunch Series at the W Hotel Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 21, which benefited Dress for Success.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Darren Criss and his fiancee, Mia Swier, enjoyed the intimate experience at pop-up Gaggenau Restaurant 1683 in Los Angeles on May 22, which also honored Operation Smile. Tyra Banks and Devon Aoki were also in attendance.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo celebrated the launch of Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue Italian Zest fragrance at the newly opened rooftop of The NoMad Hotel, Los Angeles on May 17.

Stefanie Keenan & Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton hosted the Baby Born swim event at the Avalon Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on May 20, which served as a launch party for their newest doll, “Mommy, Look I Can Swim.”

Michael Williams/Michael Simon Photography

And Amy Sedaris spoke onstage during the For Your Consideration event for truTV’s shows At Home With Amy Sedaris and I’m Sorry at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles on May 22.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for truTV

It seems that nearly every celeb departed L.A. for the bright lights of Las Vegas, however!

Along with fiancé Matthew Rutler and a group of friends, Christina Aguilera ate inside the private dining room at TAO at the Venetian Las Vegas following her Billboard Music Awards performance on May 20, while DJ Khaled fueled up at Beauty & Essex in the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas following his own awards show performance with Jennifer Lopez, dining on the Szechuan chili dusted scallops.

One night earlier, Shawn Mendes and Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter also dined with mutual friends at Beauty & Essex, enjoying items like the yellowtail sashimi, tuna poke wonton tacos and Mexican street corn ravioli. At the same venue, Leah Remini celebrated her birthday early with friends and family on May 18. The group enjoyed grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings, street corn ravioli and Atlantic salmon before the birthday girl got a dessert with her name on it!



Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado was also spotted getting her birthday festivities on at TAO in the Venetian, dining on orange chicken, sea bass and sushi before ending the night with a celebratory dessert, as did Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss for her big day.

Elton John was beaming after finishing his final residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 18. The iconic singer performed a total of 450 shows for 1.8 million fans over the course of The Million Dollar Piano, his second Vegas residency.

Denise Truscello and Cashman Photo

Along with the Backstreet Boys, Echosmith and Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa put on a raucous set during 98.5 KLUC’s “SPF (SUN. POOL. FUN.” concert at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ Boulevard Pool on May 19,” performing her hits like “IDGAF” and “New Rules.”

Paul Citone/Kabik Photo Group

Christina Milian hosted a Tanqueray All Day poolside celebration at TAO Beach at the Venetian, dancing the day away and even hopping into the DJ booth to put on a surprise performance of her hit, “Dip It Low.”

Tony Tran/Global Media Group

Bachelor stars Lauren Bushnell, Amanda Stanton and twins Haley and Emily Ferguson brought plenty of reality TV love to the exclusive opening event of the newly renovated Palms Casino Resort property in Sin City on May 18, a night that included the debut of Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse and nightlife venue APEX Social Club.

Palms Casino Resort

Speaking of Bachelors, after a day of lounging in a private cabana at MGM Grand’s pool, Ben Higgins and Nick Viall looked pretty happy to dine together at China Tang. Accompanied by two guests, the group enjoying dumplings, a soup dumpling filled with broth and pork, Angus beef potstickers, crispy fried sea bass and signature Wagu fried rice during their dinner.

MGM Grand

Plenty of partying was also going down in Miami, Florida. Following his sold-out Man of the Woods concert on May 18, Justin Timberlake surprised partygoers with an impromptu performance with Sean "Diddy" Combs at David Grutman’s Miami Beach hot spot, Story Nightclub. Dressed in a short-sleeve button-down and a baseball cap, the“Filthy” singer showed up at the club around 1:30 a.m., meeting Diddy in the club’s VIP area behind the DJ booth.

WorldRedEye.com

And Ashley Greene got comfy in a lounge at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami with SIMPLE Mobile on May 11.

WorldRedEye.com

Speaking of seaside hangs, former Marriage Bootcamp star Natalie Nunn and husband Jacob Payne renewed their vows at the Sun Aqua Vilu Reef resort in the Maldives, bringing their 1-year-old daughter, Journey, along for the beachside ceremony on their sixth anniversary.

Ali Shamha

Also ready for summer? Jon Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, who, along with acclaimed French winemaker Gerard Bertrand, kicked off the season a little early at the star-studded New York City launch of their new rosé, Hampton Water, at PH-D at the Dream Hotel on May 22, where the trio also posed next to Cey Adam’s artwork for the drink brand.

Dan Robinson

Debra Messing looked chic in a summer, pale yellow floral JD Williams dress while out in New York City on May 10.

Michael Simon

Also in the Big Apple, Ashanti was all smiles at the 2018 Room to Read New York Gala at Kimpton Hotel Eventi on May 17, where she performed as well.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Room to Read

NBA Rookie of the Year finalist Donovan Mitchell and Grown-ish star Francia Raisa checked out the latest VR experiences at a VIP launch party for the new Oculus Go headset in NYC on May 17.

Bill Davila Photography

Zac Posen and Brooke Shields met up at The Pool in Manhattan on May 21, where they chatted about the fashion designer’s newly designed refrigerator column for the Monogram appliance collection.

Don Stahl

One borough over, Robyn crashed a tribute party to her, called "The Party Is Killing You: A Night of All Robyn Everything," at the Brooklyn Bowl on May 21, putting on a DJ set that included an unheard-before performance of her upcoming track, “Honey.” "I just wanna give back," she told fans before finishing off the night with a dance-off to her 2010 hit, “Call Your Girlfriend.”

Up Interstate 95, DJ Pauly D looked like he was on a sugar high when he hosted the one-year anniversary party of Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Foxwoods Casino Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on May 18. Over the course of the evening, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star put on a high-energy set that included songs like Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” and Cardi B’s “I Like It,” and indulged in a Big Cheesy Insane Burger and Lollipop Passion Goblet at dinner.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sugar Factory

The big thing on everyone's mind this week was the royal wedding, and the guys of Queer Eye were no exception to that rule! Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness got into the spirit of the royal wedding by sipping on Strongbow Rosé Hard Cider on May 19.



Meanwhile, pregnant Shenae Grimes joined Vanessa Hudgens’ younger sister, Stella Hudgens, in checking out the HangTime ride at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Vista, California.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

More sightings in SoCal included Million Dollar Listing stars James Harris and David Parnes, who, along with the Agency Development Group, unveiled the Penthouse Collection at Metropolis Los Angeles on May 17 alongside celebrity realtor and The Agency founder Mauricio Umansky.

The Agency

Plus, producer-director Debbie Allen collaborated with Shonda Rhimes on the Dove Real Beauty Productions film, An Hour With Her, to inspire women and girls to embrace their beauty and develop confidence.

Dove Real Beauty Productions

