Star Sightings: Selena Gomez Defies Expectations, Backstreet Boys Crash an Exercise Class & More!

Selena Gomez is schooling us on defying expectations!



The "Wolves" singer helped PUMA throw a VIP-only party for the launch of its new training silhouette, the DEFY, at Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios on May 16.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PUMA

You know who's always in a sporty mode? Shaquille O'Neal! The retired NBA pro threw the first pitch out at the Miami Marlins game in Florida, where the home team took on the Atlanta Braves on May 11. While on the field, Shaq happily chatted with Judge Judy -- who’s two feet shorter than him! -- and even had a little fun by lifting her off the ground.

Rob Foldy

Even the Backstreet Boys got moving! In honor of both their new single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” and their 25th anniversary, the '90s (and, let's be honest, '00s and '10s) heartthrobs crashed a BSB-themed Flywheel Sports class in Los Angeles’ Larchmont Village neighborhood on May 15.

Matt Rose

Other performers showed off their skills where they're most at home -- onstage and in front of mics. Country singer Walker Hayes visited Ashton Kutcher on the set of the actor’s Netflix series, The Ranch, where he put on an impromptu concert for the cast and crew.

Netflix/'The Ranch'

Maren Morris performed exclusively for Hilton Honors members at New York City's Gotham Hall on May 11.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Hilton

Outfitted in a yellow, white and black ensemble, Justine Skye performed at the opening of Ray-Ban’s first permanent Los Angeles location at The Grove on May 16.

Getty Images

Though she wasn't the one performing, Lady Gaga did take in a show in Las Vegas. She giddily supported her friend, Elton John, at the acclaimed singer’s The Million Dollar Piano residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, on May 12. An eyewitness tells ET that Mother Monster was on her feet, dancing to Elton’s hits all night.

Tiny Dancer flies to see the Rocket Man. 4 more show left baby. How wonderful life is while you’re in the world #VEGAS#SirEltonJohnpic.twitter.com/AkWdeeMVOu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 13, 2018

When he hosted the 2nd Responders Benefit at the Santa Barbara Bowl in central California, Brad Paisley brought special guest Ellen DeGeneres -- who owns an estate in the area -- onstage. Presented by Boot Barn and supported by ACM Lifting Lives, the May 12 event honored the first responders on the front lines during last year's Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire in modern California history, and the Montecito mudslides that soon followed.

Derek Cressman

First-time dad Ben Feldman was also giving back, volunteering at Project Angel Food in Hollywood on May 10 to help prepare and package special Mother’s Day meals to deliver to more than 500 moms on the program.

Project Angel Food

Clad in her own Draper James line, Reese Witherspoon shared the cutest Boomerang with her kids -- sons Tennessee and Deacon and daughter Ava -- as they celebrated Mother’s Day together on May 13. “Celebrating all the mothers around the world! You are ALL my heroes...You have the hardest job on earth- to care for, nurture and give love to the next generation! It’s my greatest joy being a mom to these 3 wonderful kids and so I share this day with you ALL! #MothersDay 💕🌸🌷💖,” the 42-year-old actress captioned the sweet Instagram post.

Though she's not a mom yet, 90210 alum Shenae Grimes-Beech does have one adorable baby bump, which pal Lauren Bushnell cooed over at the Mondrian Los Angeles on May 10. The two were at an intimate party celebrating the launch of the ISH All-in-One brow pencil, a collab between Bushnell and FabFitFun, as well as the Bachelor alum's new rosé brand, Dear Rosé.

FabFitFun

Also giving us all the good feels? Black Panther executive producer Nate Moore and editor Michael Shawver, who spoke at a Q&A panel following a private screening of their Marvel movie at the AMC Santa Monica, which was held for at-risk L.A. youth in conjunction with FILM2FUTURE, Boys & Girls Club of America and ASU.

-

Adam Sandler must have been feeling pretty great when he received a Special Achievement Award at the 22nd Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 14.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Same with Terry Crews when he was among those honored at Safe Horizon’s 23rd Annual Champion Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on May 15. Each honoree, which included #MeToo Movement founder Tarana Burke, was chosen for speaking out against violence and abuse, including sexual and domestic violence, and the evening raised $1.5 million for the non-profit’s life-saving services and programs.

Patrick McMullan

There was also plenty of R&R to be had this month. Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer treated themselves to UV gel manicures at Haven Spa in New York City. The girls’ day out was being filmed for an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Basketball Wives star Draya Michele soaked up some sun at the Shore Club in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood on May 15, showing off her abs while rocking a bikini from her Mint Swim USA line.

Shore Club

Rowan Blanchard posed with Falkar on May 12, when Cinespia, along with Amazon Studios, kicked off its 17th season at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles with a screening of The Neverending Story.

Cinespia

Of course, there were plenty of parties to be seen at across the country. Kate Bosworth looked lovely at the launch of Ketel One Botanical in New York City on May 16, where DJ Harley Viera kept the music pumping.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical

Karrueche Tran got her drink on at an exclusive Rum Room event in New York City, where BACARDÍ launched their new premium portfolio with a live bomba performance from Alma Mayo on May 10.

Getty Images

Deadpool isn’t just the Merc With a Mouth -- he also played Espolòn's Creative Director, hosting a special screening of Deadpool 2 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on May 16.



After the Met Galaon May 7, Karlie Kloss was spotted seen leaving The Mark Hotel in Poste Premiere gear.

Jaime King rocked a fun printed dress at a poolside party in Beverly Hills on May 15, where a live performance by the Aqualillies helped celebrate the release of INC International Concepts summer fashions for Macy’s with designer Trina Turk and her husband, Mr. Turk designer Jonathan Skow.

BFA

Future and Nicki Minaj partied at LIV in Miami on May 13 following Future's performance at the Rolling Loud music festival. The rappers were in the club’s VIP stage area, they gave shout-outs on the mic throughout the night and sang and danced along to Minaj’s hit, "Chun-Li." Singer Teyana Taylor and her husband, Iman Shumpert, were also partying at the club after hanging out at the LIV Skyloft at Rolling Loud earlier that night.



TAO Group’s Jonathan Schwartz celebrated his 35th birthday with famous pals like newlyweds DJ Ruckus and Shanina Shaik on May 9, beginning with dinner at Vandal followed by a night out at Marquee New York on May 9.

Chris Lavado

Hitting the town in search of good food, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds was spotted at Sofitel LA’s Rivera 31, where he surprised the crowd with an exclusive performance alongside the house jazz band before indulging in the happy hour menu’s burgers and lobsters from pop-up restaurant Cattle & Claw.



Meanwhile, Raven’s Home stars Issac Ryan Brown, Raven-Symone and Navia Ziraili Robinson visited Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on May 12 for the Disney Channel GO! Fan Fest.

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Plus, Sex and the Cityalum Kristin Davis was a celebrity guest trader during BTIG’s 16th Commissions for Charity Day in New York City on May 8.

Anthony J. Causi

For even more must-see star sightings, check out the gallery below.

