Demi Lovato Thanks 'Fans, Family and The Ones Who Never Left Me' In New Touching Video

The hitmaker is taking the time to thank her supporters as she moves past her reported relapse.

Demi Lovato shared a new touching clip on Instagram Wednesday that honors her most diehard fans. In the clip, viewers are treated to some glimpses of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour as the powerful piano chords of her new track “Sober” play. A sea of cell phone lights fades to the singer happily looking out at the audience.

“By the way, you guys are beautiful,” she tells the screaming crowd. “You look like millions and millions of stars. It’s gorgeous.”

“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful,” she captioned the moving video.

This tribute to Lovatics everywhere comes just days after she released the new track, hinting at a possible relapse, which our insiders confirmed soon after.

"Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again," a source told ET. "Her song is intense, but that's how she deals. She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she's not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately."

According to two sources, Lovato's relapse occurred some time between the North American portion of her tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and her European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.

