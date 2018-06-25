Demi Lovato Gets Poignant New Tattoo Following Reported Relapse

Demi Lovato and her crew decided to get a tattoo with a message. Each of them got the word “free” inked in cursive on the backs of their pinky fingers. The hitmaker took to social media over the weekend to share the images, which seem to nod to her new single “Sober” – a track that pointedly explores her reported relapse after years of sobriety.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” she sings on the track released last Thursday. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor/ To the ones who never left me, we've been down this road before/ I'm so sorry, I'm not sober anymore."

Lovato is currently finishing up the second leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour. Two sources have told ET that Lovato's relapse occurred at some point in between the North American leg of her tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and her European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.

That reported relapse is what led to the writing of "Sober."

