Iggy Azalea Praises Demi Lovato for 'Having the Guts' to Open Up About Her Relapse

Iggy Azalea is here for Demi Lovato, no matter what.

The rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to reach out to her friend, after Lovato sang about broken her sobriety in her new song, "Sober."

ET learned that the former Disney star did relapse, with a source claiming the relapse happened at some point in between the North American leg of her Tell Me You Love Me world tour, which ended on April 2 in Newark, New Jersey, and her European leg, which started in Belfast, Ireland, on May 24.

“Waking up listening to @ddlovato 'sober,'" Azalea tweeted. “I’m proud of you for having the guts to reveal your truth to the world again. NOT. EASY.”

"I'm here for you friend! (you know this). I'll pray you'll choose recovery again," she continued. "All of us who love you only want to see you happy and healthy."

In another tweet, Azalea reflected on recently celebrating Lovato's sixth year of sobriety. "I was there the day we sung you happy birthday for 6 years sober. I jumped a random persons fence in my PJs to come get you, even when you had no clue i was gonna pop up on your a**. lmao," she wrote. "I am prepared to keep doing crazy sh*t b**ch. deal with it cause I love you."

A separate source told ET on Tuesday that "Demi relapsed and started drinking alcohol again." "Her song is intense, but that's how she deals," the source said. "She has to be brutally honest and put it out there so that she's not burdened with holding on to her struggles privately."

